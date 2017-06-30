MIRPUR (AJK) - The AJK prime minister and president said that declaring Kashmir Freedom Movement leader Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist by the US was gross injustice to the Kashmiris struggling for freedom for the past 70 years.

Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan reiterated his condemnation of the misplaced designation. “Indian occupation forces in Held Kashmir should have been branded with that epithet instead,” he said in a statement issued to the media by the President’s Office.

“Seventy years is a long period for the kind of ordeal that the Kashmiris have been subjected to by the occupation forces which systematically practiced state terrorism in IOK. Not a year has passed by without massive atrocities and human rights violations against the Kashmiri people, which have been extensively recorded by the US State Department, as well as reputed and independent international human rights organizations,” Sardar Masood Khan said. He added that the Kashmiris hoped that the US would restrain India from committing crimes against humanity.

He urged the US to revise its decision which is flawed and biased. Allegations against Hizbul Mujahideen (Jammu & Kashmir) are based on information fed by India, which wants to perpetuate its illegal occupation in Kashmir.

“The US should use its independent judgment and draw comparison with its own historic freedom movement back in the 18th century. Are Kashmiris any different? Have they not been colonised? Are they not entitled to aspire for their inalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit happiness, three basic values expounded by the United States founding fathers?” the president said.

He said that the HuM had no international or even regional orientation. How can Syed Salahuddin be called a “global terrorist?”, he questioned. He added that it was widely understood the HuM had never threatened US security interests.

He said the bigger reality of the Indian Occupied Kashmir is mass killings and mass blinding by the Indian forces while the peaceful, democratic and political movement is led by Kashmiri youth. He called on the US to side with the oppressed, not the oppressor.

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a global leader, he said, it was the United States’ responsibility to be fair and just and help implement UN resolutions on Kashmir and assist in finding a peaceful and diplomatic solution to the Kashmir dispute.

The Kashmiris had themselves been fighting off India’s terrorism in the IOK and Pakistan had been the worst victim of terrorism, sponsored externally by India, the president said. The Kashmiri freedom struggle cannot be equated with terrorism, he said. “

Addressing a news conference in the State’s capital town, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider expressed grave concerns over the United States’ decision designating Muthidah Jehad Council Chairman Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist. He urged for cancellation of President Donald Trump’s executive order immediately as freedom movement in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir was purely in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

The AJK prime minister maintained that State of Jammu and Kashmir was not a part of India. He said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir engaged in their peaceful movement for the right to self-determination in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

The AJK prime minister urged the US democrats and policymakers to influence President Trump to change his decision of declaring Syed Salahuddin a the global terrorist. Farooq Haider continued that both India and Pakistan had acknowledged the basic human rights of the Kashmiri people - the right to self determination on the August forum of the United Nations and the people of Kashmir were only demanding their legal and universal right, the right to self-determination.

He said Syed Salahuddin was freedom fighter and the AJK government was and would stand by him. He said it was India which had been badly involved in the worst human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir by enforcing black laws like Armed Forces (Special Powers) Acts (AFSPA) since 1992.He called upon the international community to force Indian government to implement the United Nations resolutions by providing the Kashmiri people chance to decide their future freely.