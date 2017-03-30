SIALKOT-The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) teams sealed 10 housing societies in Sialkot and Narowal districts for not paying their taxes.

According to the Deputy Commissioner Zakaullah, the teams sealed the five housing societies namely Happy valley Housing Society, Silk City Housing Society, Palm City Housing Society, Model Housing Society and Nishat Garden Housing Society In Sialkot district and five housing societies namely Gulberg City Housing Society, Khayaban Nawab Housing Society , Garden Housing Society , Al-Ahad Housing Society and Kakar Town in Narowal district.

He said that these housing societies have been sealed due to non-payment of their prolonged pending taxes, in this regard.

TRAFFIC WEEK: Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) announced to celebrate a Traffic Week in Sialkot city for creating awareness about the traffic rules and road safety in active collaboration with the Sialkot traffic police. SCCI has completed all the necessary arrangements.

SCCI President Majid Raza Bhutta said that SCCI will observe traffic week from April 03 to 08, 2017 in active cooperation with the district administration of Sialkot. He said that the SCCI has taken the Sialkot Municipal Corporation, traffic police, businessmen, all the trade bodies f Sialkot , all the commercial banks, factories , the heads of all the government and private schools and colleges on board to make this traffic sense awareness-raising campaign in Sialkot city.

All of them would display the awareness-raising banners on all the main roads, Chowks, bazaars and public places, advising the people to follow the traffic rules to ensure the safety on the roads besides adopting all the preventive measure while driving.

The SCCI president added that the prestigious launching ceremony of the Traffic Week would be held at the auditorium of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on April 03.

EVE TEASER HELD: The Badiana police have arrested an accused eve-teaser Afzaal for badly torturing a local female teacher Ammara in a local bazaar at Badiana publicly and snatching her mobile phone there.

The victim Ammara, a teacher Govt. High School Badiana, told the police that the accused Afzaal has been teasing her for nothing while going to school besides abusing and threatening her with dire consequences for not giving him any positive response.

She further told the police that she was going back to her home after the school, when the said accused stopped her there forcibly in a local bazaar, slapped her and brutally tortured her physically there publicly. Later, the accused fled away after snatching her mobile phone.

On the report of the victim teacher Ammara, the Badiana police have registered a case (No.80/2017) under sections 354, 382 and 506 PPC. Further investigations were underway, in this regard.