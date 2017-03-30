TOBA TEK SINGH-Gojra Sadar police registered on Wednesday a case against 26 persons of Chak 245-GB Talwandi on the charge of attempting to occupy school land, attacking teachers and torturing students.

The FIR was registered on the application of in-charge teacher of Government Non Formal Basic Education School of Azafi Abadi of the village, Ms Nazia Abdul Ghani said that accused persons including Hanif and his 10 nominated and 15 unidentified accomplices attacked the school to occupy its land which was donated by a village philanthropist. She added that they attacked teachers and students as a result two minor students Yasmin Akhtar and Aqib Ali were injured seriously while they also damaged the school record and furniture. When contacted, Gojra Sadar Police Muharrar Afzal said that so far no accused had been arrested.

ACCIDENT A bus crushed to death a rickshaw driver on Wednesday. Rescue 1122 said deceased Malik Saleem of Chak 153-GB was on his way to Toba from Gojra when the bus hit the rickshaw as a result he died instantly.

Ditches draw residents' ire

KASUR=- Ditches dug up in Basti Qadirabad for laying gas pipelines, have been left unattended which have triggered severe problems for residents.

Residents of the area told The Nation during a survey that ditches were dug up in Basti Qadirabad to install gas pipelines. They said that the gas pipelines have been laid but the ditches could not be refilled so far despite the lapse of several weeks. "Contractor and the labourers have disappeared from the scene as they have never been witnessed at the worksite after placing pipelines," they said. They regretted that residents of the area are faced with a great difficulty due to open ditches as they have blocked the ways for pedestrians as well as motorists from several exit and entry points of the locality. The blockage of ways has also given rise to accumulation of sewage water on roads, adding the ditches have also caused several accidents. They regretted councillors' apathy, saying they have nothing to do with resolving public woes.

They demanded Deputy Commissioner Ammara Khan to look into the matter and order the officials concerned to fill up the ditches.