HAFIZABAD -The district administration re-fixed prices of different daily-use items after mutual consultation with traders and members of District Price Control Committee.

In this connection, a meeting was held where ADC Marzia Hasnain Changezi called on the wholesalers and retailers to ensure provision of essential commodities at the officially fixed rates to provide relief to the consumers. She warned that the traders will be dealt with sternly otherwise.

On the occasion, the traders assured the ADC of their cooperation to ensure provision of essential commodities at fixed rates.