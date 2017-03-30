PESHAWAR - The provincial secretariat of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Peshawar turned into a battlefield when members of the provincial cabinet and Charsadda district officebearers clashed over party portfolios.

Party sources said the clash erupted between Bakhramand Tangi and Naem Umarzai groups who brought their candidates for the position of Charsadda district president. The meeting was attended by provincial president Hamayun Khan, Robia Khalid, Faisal Kundi, Akhunzada Chattan and other provincial office bearers. As the meeting started, the former deputy general secretary Amir Nawaz Khan, Umarazi and Tangi exchanged harsh words followed by a scuffle and beating each other with chairs.

The meeting was going to announce the name of Tangi as district president for Charsadda chapter but as the news reached the group led by Umarzai, it intervened and stopped the provincial cabinet from announcing the name.

Members of the Umarzai group were of the view that earlier Tanngi was not abiding by the party manifesto and was cursing the provincial president, but despite that Khan appointed him deputy general secretary as well as provincial spokesperson of the party.

They were of the view that district presidency was the right of Umarzai group and the unjust and dictatorial decision of the party leadership led to the scuffle between them.

The party local leaders have serious differences over leadership issue and its MPAs might join other parties in case the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government provided them development packages ahead of 2018 general elections.

It was the first meeting of the Pakistan Peoples Party under the leadership of provincial president in its new provincial secretariat. However, the meeting ended without finishing its agenda.