A Pakistani engineer who was kidnapped in Sudan by rebels has been released, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Ayaz Jamali, who was in the captivity of some group in South Sudan, has been released. — M. Nafees Zakaria (@ForeignOfficePk) March 30, 2017

Zakaria also thanked the governments of China and Sudan for their cooperation on the matter.

Our Missions in Addis Ababa&Khartoum have been making efforts to secure Mr Ayaz's release with coop of Govts of S. Sudan, China & Sudan — M. Nafees Zakaria (@ForeignOfficePk) March 30, 2017

We are grateful to the Govts of South Sudan China & Sudan for their cooperation and support in the successful release of Mr Ayaz Jamali — M. Nafees Zakaria (@ForeignOfficePk) March 30, 2017

Jamali, a petroleum engineer from Badin, was reportedly kidnapped from Sudan along with five others by Sudanese rebels.