SARGODHA: Anti-Corruption Establishment Director Asim Raza has directed the police to register cases against six police officers over corruption charges.

ACE officials said on Wednesday, Muhammad Ashraf, resident of Gulshan Hayat Colony, Sillanwali, had lodged a complaint to the regional director that six police officials, including SHOs Akhtar Nawaz and Sultan Ahmad, ASIs Altaf Jora and Amanullah Joya and two constables Ghulam Shabbir and Muhammad Nadeem had taken Rs150,000 as bribe to arrest an accused in a criminal case.

After proving charges, the inquiry officer recommended to register a case against the accused police officials.