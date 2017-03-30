ISLAMABAD - President Mamnoon Hussain said on Wednesday that Pakistan and the region will connect to the world in a new way through ground, sea and air links upon completion of CPEC.

Addressing a seminar on “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: Opportunities and Challenges” jointly organized by National University of Science & Technology (NUST) and Institution of Engineers Pakistan (IEP), the President said the CPEC project will bolster trade and business activities and usher in a new era of progress and prosperity.

The President said that CPEC is a framework of regional connectivity which will not only benefit Pakistan and China but also the entire region adding that this landmark project has the potential to realize the dream of shared goals, destiny, harmony and collective development through enhancement of geographical linkages.

He further said that CPEC would not only enhance regional connectivity in terms of infrastructure development, but it would also lead to economic integration of regional economies.

The President said that the educational institutions of vibrant nations act like active think-tanks and regard it as their foremost responsibility to deliberate on the challenges to the state and present the result of their research to the government in the light of which the latter formulates practicable polices. The President said that in order to reap maximum dividends from emerging business opportunities and possibilities it is necessary that scientists, engineers and experts in different fields are available from within the country to assume responsibilities in changing circumstances.

The President stated that the foremost responsibility of scientists and engineers should be to strengthen their grip on science and technology with the help of which they could address the anticipated challenges to business, industries and new technology that will be introduced after the completion of CPEC.

He appreciated NUST and IEP on organizing the seminar on CPEC to manifest the significance of this mega project. The President stressed that NUST and IEP should ink agreements of mutual cooperation with relevant universities and professional institutions of China so that experts from both countries sit together and find solution to issues and challenges to CPEC.

The President hoped that the candid discussion and free exchange of ideas during the seminar will help in chalking out a way forward on how to derive optimal benefits from the emerging opportunities and possibilities.

Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Science & Technology, Sun Weidong, Ambassador of China, Dr. Izhar ul Haq, President Institution of Engineers Pakistan, and Lt. Gen. Naveed Zaman, Rector National University of Sciences & Technology, also addressed the seminar.