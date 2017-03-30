Islamabad - Installation ceremony of Colonel Commandant Azad Kashmir Regiment was held at AK Center Mansar Camp on Wednesday. General Qamar Javed Bajwa, chief of army staff (COAS) was the chief guest.

The COAS and outgoing colonel of the regiment, Lt Gen Ashfaq Nadeem Ahmad, (retired) pinned the badges of rank on Lieutenant General Hidayatur Rehman to install him as colonel commandant of the Azad Kashmir Regiment.

Speaking at the occasion, the COAS acknowledged and hailed contributions of AK Regiment towards defence of the motherland, which includes 3,842 martyrs.

The COAS also thanked the outgoing colonel commandant of the Azad Kashmir Regiment for his meritorious services as colonel of the regiment.

Senior serving and retired officers and troops of the AK Regiment were present on the occasion.