TOBA TEK SINGH -A German delegation from International Water Steward Programme (IWSP) paid a visit to investigate shared water risk in the cotton growing area here on Wednesday.

They assessed the irrigation water-related issues and use of underground brackish water for cotton and other crops. The delegation members Ms Sonja, Ms Mandy, Dr Hans Berkman, Mr Henrich, Dr Naveed Alam and Mr Hablick along with Dr Shafeeq of Better Cotton Initiatives (BCI) and Dr Shahid Zia of Lok Sanjh Foundation (LSF) went to different villages to assess the irrigation water related issues and use of underground brackish water by the farmers for cotton and other crops in accordance with IWSP's plan to support farmers in this regard.

Team also met with officials of government departments and farmers in the village and discussed with them how to launch water scouting methodology in Toba area. LSF zonal coordinator Amer Rashid and programme coordinator Gulfam told reporters that IWSP will formulate a partnership with BCI and LSF to help the downtrodden farmers of the district.