Seventy international non-governmental organisations (INGO) have been granted approval to work under the new registration policy framework, reported Radio Pakistan.

This was disclosed at a meeting chaired by Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan in Islamabad on Thursday.

Nisar asked the ministry to expedite completion of pending applications of INGOs. He also directed for establishment of a robust INGO facilitation cell at the ministry with technical support from Nadra.

“The government will not allow anyone to work against national interest under the facade of INGO,” said the interior minister.

Regarding the issue of identity cards for the foreigners especially those married to Pakistani nationals, Nisar directed Nadra to work on provision of new card to the foreigners who have Pakistani spouses in order to facilitate their residence within the country.

The minister also approved cooperation between Nadra and Pakistan Post whereby post offices will be improved and Nadra facilities will be provided in the building of the post offices.