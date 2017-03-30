MIRPUR (AJK)/SIALKOT-Police caught red handed a fake doctor running a fictitious hospital in Chaksawari town.

Senior Superintendent of Police Raja Irfan Salim told The Nation that police have also sealed the "Alshifa Family Hospital and Maternity Home" in Chakswari bazar besides arresting accused Faizan Munawar, a resident of Sabir Town, Shahdara, Lahore who was running the "hospital" with the fake name of 'Dr. Shah Zeb', showing the degrees of MBBS and FCPS, on the face of the "hospital".

The SSP said that police on a tip-off, stormed the "Alshifa Family Hospital and Maternity Home" in Chakswari Bazar, which was being run by the arrested accused without a lawful authority. The accused was found issuing fake prescriptions to the patients when the police, led by SHP Chakswari police station Sub Inspector Khadim Hussain raided the "hospital", the SSP underlined.

On preliminary investigations, the accused confessed to running the fake hospital illegally and without any registration with the State Health Department for about eleven months, posing him with the fake name of Dr Shah Zeb, MBBS, FCPS.

District Police Chief Irfan Salim said that Police have also booked the alleged a local landlord and facilitator Haji Talib Hussain, resident of Kalayal, Chaksawari, owner of the building, under Tenants Act, for renting out the building to the accused for running the fake hospital sans registration of the tenant with the local district authorities, under the prevailing rules.

On the other side, Sialkot-based doctors were found issuing fake medical certificates to driving licence seekers.

This was came under the light, when DSP (Traffic) Naveed found an eye of an applicant Suneel, a resident of Sialkot, damaged but he was possessing the medical fitness certificate in his file. Doctor Shafiq Khan had issued him a medical certificate declaring the applicant as medically fit for having the driving licence.

The DSP got registered a fraud case at the Civil Line police station against the accused applicant Suneel and the doctor for issuing the fake medical certificate.