GUJRAT- A two-day interdisciplinary workshop on ‘Chromatography & Mass Spectrometry’ opened here on Wednesday to promote the innovative thinking among the students and teachers.

Held at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat, the workshop was organized by the Department of Chemistry in collaboration with the Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC). It was aimed at providing a comprehensive coverage of the theory and instrumentation of the GC-MS and HPLC, method development and validation requirements GC-MS and HPLC, DQ, IQ, ILQ and applications in various regulatory and academic research domains.

The speakers included Principal Dr Mazhar Iqbal of the National Institute for Biotechnology &Genetic Engineering (NIBGE), Dr Sher of the University of Sargodha and Mr Sajidullah of Engineering Technology Links Islamabad who are providing training to about 50 MPhil and PhD scholars in different disciplines.

The UoG is celebrating 2017 as the year of innovation and creation and the workshop is part of the various initiatives being taken to promote the innovative thinking among the students and teachers. “Passing on the results of universities’ research to general public is also a national service. Protecting the interests of our people is real patriotism,” Dean Sciences Dr Fahim Malik said in his opening address. Director ORIC Abdul Majid Sandhu as well as Head of Chemistry Dr Mohammad Ashfaq also spoke on the occasion. The opening ceremony was also attended by Director Board for Advanced Studies Dr Danish and Organizer Dr Muhammad Zubair.