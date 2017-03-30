Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said today Pakistan and Afghanistan have to rely on institutional and cooperative mechanism for combating cross-border terrorism.

“We are availing all opportunities to engage with each other for addressing the issues of concern,” said Zakaria at a weekly press briefing in Islamabad.

“There, however, is a need for effective border management between Pakistan and Afghanistan to combat the common threat of terrorism which affects people of both the countries.”

Pakistan has begun building a fence on its disputed 2,500 km (1,500 mile) border with Afghanistan to prevent incursions by militants.

Islamabad earlier this month temporarily shut the main crossing points along the colonial-era Durand Line border, drawn up in 1893 and rejected by Afghanistan.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said initial fencing will focus on "high threat zones" of Bajaur and Mohmand agencies in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), which border eastern Afghan provinces of Nangarhar and Kunar.

"Additional technical surveillance means are also being deployed along the border besides regular air surveillance," the military said in a statement over the weekend, citing Bajwa.

Relations between Kabul and Islamabad have been tense in recent years, with both countries accusing each other of not doing enough to tackle the Taliban militants.

Bajwa said Pakistan was working on plans to "evolve a bilateral security mechanism" with Afghanistan.

"A better managed, secure and peaceful border is in mutual interest of both brotherly countries who have given phenomenal sacrifices in war against terrorism," Bajwa added.

In 2007, the military said it was fencing and mining a 35km (22 miles) stretch of border in Fata to prevent militants crisscrossing the rugged terrain.