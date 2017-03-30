A man has been arrested by police today in Jacoababad who was planting a bomb in Attal More area in an attempt to blow the railway track and target the Khushal Khan Khattak Express train.

Three kilogrammes of explosive material, remote control, cables, bolts and ball bearings have also been recovered from his possession and police has registered a case under a terrorism act against him.

According to details, the bomb was planted at the railway track to target Khushal Khan Khattak Express going to Peshawar from Karachi. It is pertinent to mention here that Khushal Khan Khattak Express was targeted six times in 2014 and 2015 in the same area.