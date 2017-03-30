ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday castigated Imran Khan for making the court controversial by terming the bail of Dr Asim a deal and has also slated mistreatment of a journalist by PTI leader Aleem Khan after press conference by Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence when he asked a question about the land grabbing mafia.

In a statement issued here, she said, “Imran Khan has the impulsive propensity to ridicule the State institutions and make them controversial, whenever, he is asked questions. “The mistreatment meted out to a journalist is very regrettable and Imran Khan himself is responsible for such incidents as it is he, who has inculcated it in the minds of his companions and workers.”

“He is a person imbued with disruptive and mischievous mindset.”

Reacting on a question regarding land mafia is absolutely unjustified, she said.

The Minister said that “If no theft has been committed then why they are scared of search for the stolen goods?”

Imran should tender an apology to the media for this mistreatment and uncivilised behaviour, she added.

She said: “In the past also the media has been meted out such a rough treatment by the PTI. If somebody asks a question, Imran starts raising hue and cry. He should give answer about land grabbing.”

She said that Imran has relied on disruptive and negative politics during the last three and a half years and during the next one and a half year he is fated to keep crying, which is not going to help him in the 2018 elections.

“He will have to give answer to the public. The people are waiting for the day to see him addressing a Press conference on public service-oriented projects that he initiated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Marriyum concluded.