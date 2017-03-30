PESHAWAR: A minor girl was killed and another child injured in a grenade bomb blast at Gandi Khan Khel in Lakki Marwat district on Thursday morning.



According to police, the children were playing with an undefused grenade considered it a toy when it went off with a big bang.



As a result, a girl named Neela, daughter of Shahid, was killed and another child Sifatulah Khan, son of Hayat Khan, was injured. The injured was shifted to hospital. Police have started investigation.