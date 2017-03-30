ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has invited the Bahraini businessmen to explore investment opportunities in commercial and tourism sectors in Pakistan.

The prime minister was talking to Zayed R Alzayani, minister for industries, commerce and tourism, Kingdom of Bahrain who along with a delegation called him on Wednesday.

The Bahraini delegation comprised of Shaikh Hamad bin Salman Al Khalifa, Bader Fareed Abdul Rahman Isa Alsaad, Sayed Heshan Alawai Hamza Salman Alsaken and other senior officials from Bahrain.

Later a delegation of Bahraini businessmen led by Khalid Almoayed, chairman, Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCI) also joined the meeting and discussed with the prime minister ways and means to enhance bilateral trade between the two countries.

The prime minister warmly welcomed the delegation to Pakistan and stated that Pakistan considered Kingdom of Bahrain a close friend and trusted partner.

“Our bilateral relations are founded on shared history, cultural linkages and strong people-to-people contacts,” said the prime minister.

He appreciated active participation of Bahraini delegation in the Second Pakistan-Bahrain Business Opportunities Conference. The PM invited the Bahraini delegation to explore investment opportunities in commercial and tourism sectors of Pakistan.

He stated that cooperation between the two countries in economic fields would further strengthen the brotherly ties.

The prime minister informed the delegation about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and stated that the CPEC was not only a framework of regional connectivity, but a game changer for the region.

The CPEC is a corridor of energy, roads, motorways, pipelines, rail networks and optic fibre with an investment outlay of over $51 billion, added the PM.

Government, as well as business community of Bahrain can benefit immensely from the opportunities and prospects offered by the CPEC, said Nawaz.

The PM said that the foreign direct investment was protected under law through the acts of parliament and the Law of Special Economic Zones had been made to meet the global challenges of competitiveness.

He assured the delegation that Pakistan was a land of unlimited opportunities and offered investment opportunities in various sectors such as energy, agriculture, food processing, infrastructure, information and communication technology, textiles, apparel, surgical instruments and leather products.

“I am confident that investors from Bahrain will benefit from opportunities arising from the economic growth of Pakistan leading to further growth of our trade relations,” the PM stated.

He said that Pakistani Diaspora in Bahrain acted as a human bridge between the two brotherly countries and had been playing an important role in the development and prosperity of both Pakistan and Bahrain.

The prime minister expressed his good wishes for King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. The Bahraini minister of commerce conveyed the greetings of King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa to the prime minister, and said that he came with a special mandate to expand the scope of economic ties between both the countries.

The prime minister appreciated the role of Ambassador Javed Malik as the ambassador of Pakistan and complimented him in his positive role on economic diplomacy.

The meeting was also attended by Muhammad Ishaq Dar, minister for finance, Engr Khurram Dastagir Khan, minister for commerce, Javed Malik, ambassador to Bahrain and other senior officials.