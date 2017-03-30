WASHINGTON - Pakistan's new Ambassador to the United States, Aizaz Chaudhry on Wednesday underscored the need for continued US-Pakistan partnership to work together for not only peace in Afghanistan but also to build stronger Islamabad-Washington relationship for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Speaking at the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), a Washington-based think-tank, he gave the assurance that Pakistan remains committed to any Afghan-owned and Afghan-led reconciliation process to achieve a lasting peace in the country.

The Ambassador told his audience - comprising academics, students, South Asia experts, journalists, diplomats and US government representatives - that peace in Afghanistan was an imperative and thus a high priority for Pakistan. During his remarks, the Ambassador discussed at length Pakistan’s relations with the US and Afghanistan and the opportunities for the US-Pakistani cooperation to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Chaudhry also informed the audience about the most positive developments inside Pakistan including the ongoing successful security operations against the terrorist remnants and the great economic opportunities borne out of robust economic reforms.

The ambassador has also begun his meetings at Capitol Hill to brief US lawmakers about Pakistan's position on international and regional issues.

On Tuesday, he met Congressman Ed Royce, who is Chairman of the US House Foreign Relations Committee, and updated him on the military operation, Raddul Fasaad, as part of Pakistan's continued efforts to fight terrorism.

According to a press release of Pakistani Embassy, the Ambassador also briefed Chairman Royce on economic upturn as a result of govt’s policies.