Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has issued a notice to TV anchor and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary over airing ‘baseless allegations’ against Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

The notice stated that during Fawad’s program on a private TV channel, the guest Riaz Hussain alleged that PAF has kidnapped his brother Sheraz Khan.

PEMRA issued a notice to me that why brother of One Shiraz allowed to allege that PAF intel abducted his brother,maroo aur roonay b na do — Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 29, 2017





“The authority has received a complaint from PAF that these are totally baseless and fabricated allegations against the institution,” the notice read.

نیو ٹی وی کے پروگرام "خبر کے پیچھے" میں بے بنیاد اور غلط الزام نشر کرنے پر پیمرا کا چینل کو 3 اپریل 2017 تک جوابدہی کا حکم pic.twitter.com/K4QNyC6JxN — Report PEMRA (@reportpemra) March 29, 2017





PAF further mentioned that Fawad Chaudhary is also lawyer of Riaz Hussain in this case. “And using his own program for his own case comes under conflict of interest,” the applicant told PEMRA.

PAF also demanded proper legal action against the TV channel and the anchor.