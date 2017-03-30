GUJRANWALA-The additional district and sessions judge directed the police to register a case against the chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) for not taking steps to stop the campaign against Pak Army.

Advocate Manzoor Qadir Bhindar has filled a writ petition on 29th January, 2017, in the court of additional district and session judge Syed Faiz ul Hassan in which he alleged that different TV channels with collaboration of government and Pemra, has carried on a defamation campaign against pak army which is totally against the country’s interest. After hearing the case additional session judge Syed Faiz ul Hassan directed the CPO Gujranwala to got register a case against chairman Pemra and also produced a complete report in this regard before the court.

ACCUSED ESCAPES: An accused person escaped from the custody of bailiff while the police tortured his brother on the premises of sessions court Gujranwala.

Wife of accused Sarfraz had filled a petition against her husband in the court of civil judge Manaza Abbasi while in- spite of issuing various notices Sarfraz did not appear before the court and the court issued his arrest warrant.

The bailiff raided and held him from his house and took him to the sessions court to produce in the court. Meanwhile, Ashfaq, brother of the accused Sarfraz, started quarrelling with bailiff and taking the advantage of the tussle, the accused fled away from the scene.

PROTEST: Paramedical staff of DHQ hospital has staged a demonstration protest against government for not providing them service structure. Dozens of staff members took out a rally at hospital road. Protesters were holding banners and chanting slogans against government. The protesters alleged that CM Punjab has approved a service structure for Paramedical staff about six years before but still no implementation is being done on the matter which caused a great loss to the officials of paramedical staff having grade five to 17. The protesters demanded that CM Punjab may kindly be issued directions to concerned authorities for providing them facilities according to service structure .

SUICIDE BID: Man tried to commit suicide over domestic issues here at Rahwali Gujranwala. It was reported that Akhter 40 years old resident of Shahkot was facing financial problems and on Wednesday he got disheartened and tried to commit suicide by hanging him with sealing fan but luckily his family traced him at the spot and rushed to DHQ hospital.