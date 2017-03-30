KAMALIA: -The policemen were directed to trace and arrest the kite-flying ban violators who uploaded their pictures and videos on social media here. DSP Mehr Muhammad Saeed took notice of the kite-flying ban violations and tasked the policemen with apprehending the violators who uploaded their kite-flying pictures and videos on social media. He also directed them to punish the culprits as per law.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 30-Mar-2017 here.
Police to tighten noose around kite-flyers
