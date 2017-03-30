A Russian military delegation, led by Deputy Chief of General Staff Colonel General Israkov Sergi Yuryevich, on Thursday visited North and South Waziristan.

“The delegation was briefed about Pakistan Army's efforts to clear Fata from terrorists of all hue and colours,” said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“The delegation was also briefed about the Pak-Afghan border management and socio-economic development projects in the area for enduring stability.

The delegation acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s achievements in fight against terrorism and efforts to bring stability in the region.”

Peshawar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt accompanied the Russian delegation.