Salahuddin Mehsud, a grade-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, has been appointed chief of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, reported Waqt News.

Salahuddin’s appointment comes two wakes after the retirement of Nasir Khan Durrani, who relinquished his charge as the Inspector General of KP Police on March 16.

Durrani was known for taking strict action against officers accused of negligence in their duties, including Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and acting Superintendents of Police (SPs), who were removed from service on account of misconduct.