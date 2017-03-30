SIALKOT-The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organised an awareness seminar on "Small Business Start-up and Management of Women Entrepreneurs” in active collaboration with SMEDA.

A large number of the female entrepreneurs attended the seminar. SCCI’s Women Resource Center (WRC) Coordinator Mehmooda Nadeem Butt and SMEDA officials were also preset.

Sialkot-based leading exporter Dr Mariyam Nouman educated the participants about "Small Business Start-up and Management of Women Entrepreneurs". They had detailed discussions on fundamentals of business management, characteristics of successful entrepreneurs, business management skills (entrepreneurial and managerial expertise), marketing and customer relations strategies and accounts and finance for small business. Later, she told the newsmen that the time was ripe to bring the women in strengthening the national economy as a mission, besides, educating the males to let their women come to the business. She said that the industry was also facing the international pressure to bring the women in work force besides indulging the women in to the decision making as well.

She said that there was great talent and potential in the women of doing business, due to which the women should be inducted in the work forces and the change of thought of the society has also become vital. She said, “Let the women explore themselves and business talent.”

She urged the government and the private sector to provide women with maximum opportunities to grow in every field at every level. She demanded the capacity building of the women entrepreneurs.

She also urged the government and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to provide trade and export-related incentives to the women entrepreneurs. She demanded trade related incentives for the women entrepreneurs, for participating in the ISPO Germany global trade fare.

She said, “Pakistan should follow the examples of Turkey which has given several incentives in finance and taxation to its women entrepreneurs, besides, building their capacity of doing business.”

She stressed the need of the development of the mutual linkages between the women entrepreneurs and the academia for bringing the maximum women to the business by giving them the necessary training of the industry-related courses.

Addressing a meeting of Sialkot-based women entrepreneurs, she narrated, “Turkey has brought women ahead in every sphere of life during the last 16 years, besides, bringing them in the workforce due to which it is making rapid development.”