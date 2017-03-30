HAFIZABAD-The parents of Usman Hassan, who had been allegedly poisoned to death by human traffickers in Turkey, have called upon the FIA and other relevant agencies to take strict action against the mafia and bring the body to Pakistan immediately.

According to Saifullah, the father of Usman Hassan of Toheed Nagar (Mamna) district Hafizabad, his son was lured away to Turkey by human smugglers Akmal, Irfan, Gulzar and Kazim of Hafizabad at present in Turkey by offering lucrative package and extorted Rs180,000 about six months back. However, when the deceased reached Turkey the accused paid him not even a single penny as a result of which he fell ill. Later, the accused contacted Saifullah to send him Rs400,000 more for his treatment. Saifullah said that the accused allegedly poisoned him to death. Deceased’s father, mother, grandmother, sisters and brothers fell unconscious after hearing the news of the death of Usman due to inhuman treatment by the mafia. They called upon the government to take stern action against Akmal and others who are involved in the heinous crime and also arrange for brining the dead body so as to bury him in his native village.

It may be mentioned that four youngmen of Hafizabad district have already lost their lives in a boat incident and firing of the forces in Turkey when they were being smuggled by human traffickers few months ago.

According to sources, the number of human traffickers in the district has increased and they are trapping the young unemployed youth and take them to Turkey and other countries by extorting huge money. Recently, the FIA raided Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot and Narowal and nabbed 39 human traffickers. The FIA should launch merciless combing operation in the area to round up the patrons of human traffickers, who are very influential and are running their flourishing unlawful business with impunity, he demanded.

On the other side, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three notorious human traffickers Sajid, Ajmal Waqas and Muhammad Zubair, during a crackdown against them in Gujranwala Division.

According to the Khalid Anees, divisional deputy director of FIA, the accused were sending the innocent people abroad illegally after taking big amounts from them after showing them the golden dreams of their lucid future in abroad. It has sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them. further investigations were underway.

GOVT CLAIMS: Government has released a special grant of Rs430 million for conducting several development schemes in constituency (NA 112, Sambrial) here.

MNA Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan stated this while talking to the party workers at Sambrial here today. He said that the dozens of the villages in Sambrial tehsil's union councils Roras, Mundair Kothey, Mundair Syedaan and Kapoorowali would soon be gasified. He said that several public and social welfare oriented development schemes would soon be started in Uggoki, Kullowal, Begowala, Gohadpur, Bhopalwala and surrounding villages for ensuring the early and smooth provision of all the basic facilities to the local people at their doorsteps.