The Sindh High Court (SHC) has dismissed the application submitted by former federal minister and PPP leader Dr Asim Hussain in which he sought exemption from submitting passport

Dr Asim sought amendment in the decision of court that had asked him to submit both of his Canadian and Pakistani passports. He was asked to present the passports before Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar, the referee judge.

In reply to the appeal, the SHC said that not even a single comma from the decision can be changed now.

Dr Asim could have been released today after the court approved the PPP leader's bail pleas in two corruption references.

However, the the referee judge directed him to deposit his passports with the SHC along with the surety amount of Rs2.5 million in each reference.