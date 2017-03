Another ‘hardcore terrorist’ Tahir was hanged today in Kohat Jail, state the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The statement by the Pakistan military media wing said the militant was involved in serious crimes and terrorism.

“He was involved in attacks on Bannu Jail and intelligence agencies’ personnel,” the ISPR said.

“Tahir was also active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan,” the statement added.

He was sentenced to death by military court where he had accepted all his crimes.