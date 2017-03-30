SARGODHA-The University of Sargodha awarded degrees to 43,696 students in their respective programmes including 400 M Phil and 43 PhD scholars here on Wednesday.

Cash prizes amounting to Rs30,000, Rs20,000 and Rs10,000 were awarded to the first, second and third position holders respectively. The Punjab governor pointed out that universities are not meant to produce just degree-holders rather capable personnel always ready to play their active part in the development of the nation.

The youth of Pakistan should adopt positive thinking and behaviour to serve the country but provides ultimate solutions to the problems faced by the nation.

Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana stated while addressing the 5th convocation of University of Sargodha (UoS) as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government is making all-out steps to ensure quality education to the youth which, he said, not only enlightens the young minds but also makes them creative. He pointed out that such steps also help enable the youth to compete with students of other developed countries. The governor showered the UoS VC Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed with praise, saying the visionary leadership of the university will lead the institution flourish by leaps and bounds.

"Universities are a place where future generation is guided, nurtured and goaded to glorious paths of prosperity and progress," he underlined. He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is committed to equip with education as well as skills so that they could pursue a successful future in their professional life. He also threw light on the importance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for Pakistan, saying the mega project will prove to be a game changer not only for the country but also for the whole region.

On the occasion, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed pledged to make the UoS one of the top educational institutions in Pakistan. He also threw light on different curricular and extra-curricular aspects of the university. The VC also advised the students to contribute in the country's development by offering their respective expertise.

Lord Mayor of Oxford Altaf Khan and HEC chairman Dr Nizamuddin also attended the convocation. The participants appreciated the successful holding of the convocation.