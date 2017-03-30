LAHORE - In view of his most recent statements, it seems the former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari has nothing more to reveal about his party’s election strategy, though he insists it would be unveiled after the apex court verdict on Panama case.

On Tuesday, the former President asked party men to intensify contacts with political parties for new political alignments for the next elections.

He also discussed with them the prospects of making an election alliance with the PML-Q and other like-minded parties.

On Monday, he had said that Bilawal’s youth and his experience will provide the much needed impetus to the party in the coming elections. He repeated this statement on Wednesday also in a meeting with the party leaders.

Yesterday, Zardari had a meeting with senior party leaders at Bilawal House to take stock of the current political situation.

Mian Manzoor Ahmad Wattoo and Malik Amir Yaar Warren were prominent among them.

PPP-P chief reportedly told them that PPP’s inner strength coupled with party jiayalas enthusiasm will steer the party to victory over the ruling PML-N. “Party workers are my strength and I am theirs”, he stated.

Revealing his plan to reach out to the electorate, Zardari said that he will visit each and every village and inter-dine with the workers.

Ever since his stay in Punjab, Zardari has been consistently stating one thing: “the PPP could not gain victory in 2013 because the Returning Officers conspired against the party and rigged the elections in favor of the PML-N”.

But now he has presented a solution to this problem also.

On Monday, the PPP-P President said that party office-bearers, members of the allied wings and party activists will remain present at the polling stations to monitor the polling process.

It had the implied meanings that they will not allow the polling staff and the opponents to rig the elections through bogus voting.

It merits mention here that in 2013 elections, majority of the PPP candidates could not find polling agents at around 50 per cent of the total polling stations.

The presence of a polling agent at a polling station is crucial since the Presiding Officer hands an authenticated copy of the election results to him which mitigates the chance of result manipulation at the level of Returning Officer.

The PPP leader also stated last week that he would consult other political parties to evolve a joint mechanism to prevent rigging in the next elections.

On Wednesday, the PPP-P leader said: “I am in the political arena now, and would not allow the ROs to rig the elections.”

In view of these statements, the issue of anticipated rigging by the ROs in the coming elections seems to have been resolved.

As part of his strategy to seek political support from all segments of society, Zardari on Wednesday had an extensive interaction with the representatives of country’s business community. The venue was the residence of his close friend Mr Zaka Ashraf, also the former Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board. Former Trade Ministers, Razzaq Daud and Salman Shah were prominent among other businessmen. Zardari assured them that he would like the business community to form country’s economic policy if the PPP came into power as a result of the 2018 elections. The govt will only implement the policy, he said.

Though he insists he would keep his cards close to his chest till the announcement of SC verdict on Panama case, the PPP leader seems all set to allure disgruntled elements in other parties to join his party.

On Tuesday, Ikramullah Shahid, the former Deputy Speaker of KPK Assembly called on Asif Ali Zardari at the Bilawal House and announced to join the PPP.

Already,Zardari has been able to win the support of an estranged party leader from Jhang, Makhdoom Faisal Saleh Hayat who is considered an electable.

PPP leaders state that many more are waiting in the wings to join their party from South Punjab also.

Also, in continuation of his political rhetoric against the political opponents, Zardari yesterday took jibes at the PML-N stating that its leaders became a ‘lion’ (bold) when he had ousted Musharraf from the Presidency.

“It is me who made them a ‘lion’ (emboldened them).

He also said that he assumed the office of President only to show the door to the ex-military dictator.