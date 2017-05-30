LODHRAN-The All Pakistan Clerks Association (Apca) gathered outside the Irrigation Department office as a protest against the alleged inappropriate attitude of the XEN Irrigation towards his subordinates.

The employees of Irrigation Department along with those from highway, education, school, colleges, building, agriculture, health, livestock, water, engineering, labor, food, industries, and planning departments attended the protest.

On the call of APCA District President Muhammad Aslam Qureshi, the participants were carrying banners on which their demands were stated. The APCA president said that their protest will continue till their demands are fulfilled. He added that their spirit was high. He said several officers have tried to pressurise their employees without any reason which cannot break their spirit. He said that the employees had never compromised on hurting their self-respect and will never do this in future as well.

He asked the XEN Irrigation not to mistreat the employees. He demanded that the government acclaim their basic legal right of merging all Adhoc relief allowance in the basic pay and in accordance with that house rent, medical allowance and conveyance allowance be increased while up-gradation of technical and non-technical staff be done on immediate basis.