PESHAWAR - Awami National Party President Asfandyar Wali Khan said on Monday that presenting budget without announcing National Finance Commission (NFC) award was a sheer violation of the Constitution.

The ANP president while talking to various delegations said that delay in formulation of the new NFC award was questionable. He stressed for coming up with the 8th NFC Award before the budget for the upcoming fiscal year is passed by the National Assembly.

Under an already approved principle, the federal government had to allocate 3 per cent of the NFC for Fata’s merger and launching development projects in the tribal belt, and a handsome amount for Munda Dam, one of the big water reservoirs in the country, he said.

But unfortunately, there is nothing for these plans in the budget presented by federal minister for finance Ishaq Dar, a few days back in the National Assembly.

ANP President Asfandyar Wali alleged that present government in KP had ruined the province because of non-serious policies and lack of vision to run the affairs of the province.

“It has now been acknowledged worldwide that people of KP, Balochistan and tribal areas are living below the poverty line,” he said and added that people would have received its fruits if the NFC award was announced on time.

Though, unemployment, lawlessness, drone strikes and acts of terrorism had increased in Fata and KP, yet the federal government failed to announce any mega package for them. The KP had been totally ignored to get any development project in PSDP just because of the wrong policies of the provincial government, he claimed.

Due to poor law and order situation, industrial units were closed down in KP and the government did not announce any relief package to restore these units to lessen the unemployment in the province, the ANP president said.

Ignoring KP in the PSDP and the CPEC would certainly increase the sense of deprivation among the people of the province, Asfandyar said, adding that the ANP had and would raise voice for rights of Pakhtuns at all fora.

The federal government was not releasing net hydel profit to the province, and busy in installation of expensive electricity projects, which he said, would affect common power users as they would be given electricity on high prices, he concluded.