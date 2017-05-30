Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders say that Qatari and Peshawari prince both will appear before the Supreme Court.

Talking to newsmen here today, they said PML-N has always accepted the verdicts in letter and spirit and will continue this tradition. The leaders said Hussain Nawaz, son of the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will answer all the questions before the Panama Papers Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Asif Kirmani said his party has submitted the reservations in the Supreme Court and want free and fair trial. He said we respect the courts and any verdict by the court will be accepted.

Kirmani said the two members of JIT against whom reservations are expressed should detach themselves from the JIT. PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz said PTI Chief Imran Khan is not appearing before the court. He said there is no name of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers and the allegations are baseless.

Daniyal said the court has given Imran last chance to give record of foreign funding. PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi said the Qatari and Peshawari prince both will appear before the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He said all the facts and figure will come before the nation.