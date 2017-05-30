GUJRAT- Unidentified burglars took away Rs5.7 million from a local currency exchange here the other day.

According to police sources, some unidentified burglars broke into the upper storey of a currency exchange situated at Pakistan Chowk. The outlaws broke open all iron-made safe and made off with currency including foreign exchange worth Rs5.7 million. The currency exchange is owned by Khan Abdul Qayyum Khan, brother of Khan Shabbir Khan, former executive member of Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In the morning when the owner opened the office, he found everything ransacked and littered.

On information, Gujrat DPO Sohail Zafar Chattha, MPA Haji Imran Zafar and the Mayor visited the currency exchange office and they promised to ensure arrest of the criminals at the earliest. The B-Division Police registered a case and started investigation.

DCs directed for timely projects completion

GUJRANWALAD- Deputy commissioners of all the six districts – Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahauddin of Gujranwala division, were directed to ensure timely completion of the ongoing development projects in their respective districts.

Chairing a meeting of the divisional development committee, Gujranwala Divisional Commissioner Capt (r) Muhammad Asif directed all the DCs to complete the uplift projects by June 30 and submit report to the commissioner’s office. He also directed them to ensure use of quality material in the projects. He said under the Chief Minister’s package, 194 development projects will be completed at a cost of Rs450 million while 1,536 projects will be completed with Rs4,600 million under Prime Minister’s Development Programme. The commissioner advised the DCs to have better coordination with the officers concerned and file their progress reports on daily-basis.