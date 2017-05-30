Chinese company, Yutong Bus makers Tuesday expressed interest to invest in inter-city and intra-city buses operations in Sindh.

This was said by an 11-member delegation of Yutong Bus led by General Manager Shi Cun Tu while talking to Chairperson Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) Naheed Memon at her office in Karachi.

They discussed various aspects of investment in the operation of inter-city and intra-city buses in Sindh including Karachi.

The delegation told the chairperson SBI that their company wants to invest in plying of buses on different routes in Karachi and also interested to install its manufacturing plant for the purpose.

Memon appreciated their offer and observed that many opportunities of investment are available in transport sector in Sindh and the provincial government will encourage public private partnership projects.

She called upon the delegation to submit their suggestions on the basis of their priorities so as to furnish the same before Sindh government for further action.