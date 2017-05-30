Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that all development projects are being completed with transparency and high standard under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, reported Radio Pakistan.

Talking to a delegation of elected representatives of PML-N in Lahore today, he said that the government has written a new history of transparency by saving billions of rupees of the nation in development projects.

He said that funds are a trust of the nation and every penny of public money is being spent in a transparent manner which is unprecedented in the history of the country.

The Chief Minister said that national resources have been looted in the name of development projects in the past.

He said that some political elements tried to create hurdles in the process of development and prosperity of masses thorough sit-ins and lock-down.

He said that development projects are being completed speedily across the country despite all hurdles.

Shahbaz Sharif said that the PML-N's mission of development and prosperity of the country will continue under the leadership of the Prime Minister.