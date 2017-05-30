QUETTA: Unknown assailants opened fire and killed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Headquarter, while his nephew was injured today, outside a mosque on Jail Road in Quetta.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan took notice of the incident and sought its report. He has strongly condemned the incident.

According to police, DSP Headquarter Umar Rahman along with his nephew Inspector Bilal Ahmad were going to the mosque to offer Maghrib prayers on Jail Road, when unidentified men opened fire on them, causing injuries to Umar and Bilal.

They were shifted to CMH for medical treatment but DSP Umer Rahman died during the process.