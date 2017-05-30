GUJRANWALA: Four employees of Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) and meter reader and inspector were attacked and injured by power thieves today morning.

The Gepco team, including meter inspector Anwar and meter reader Ayaz, reached a house in Beriwala after they were informed of that electricity was being stolen from the house.

The residents of the house started throwing stones at the team when Gepco team was about to cut the meter connection. Four employees were injured and shifted to a nearby hospital.

One suspect was taken into Garjakh police custody for involvement in the incident.