FAISALABAD-A meeting of District Coordination Committee discussed the pace of development work as well as the law and order situation in the district on Sunday.

Divisional Commissioner Momin Agha, RPO Bilal Sidique Kamyana, Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani, CPO Afzaal Ahmad Kousar, members of parliament Haji Akram Ansari, Abdul Manan, Rana Afzal Khan, Rajab Ali Khan Baloch, Mian Farooq, Madeha Rana, Fatima Fareeha and Dr Najma Afzal were also present.

It was told that the approval had been given for the implementation of 990 development schemes at a cost of Rs2.52 billion under Prime Minister Sustainable Development Goals Programme in the district. The provision of electricity& gas, construction of roads, water supply, sewerage, renovation and rehabilitation of public parks and schemes of other social sectors are included in the programme.

It was informed that 129 development schemes at a cost of Rs450 million would be completed by the end of June under CM Special Development Package. The meeting was apprised about the implementation of KPRRP and informed that 410km 29 different rural roads had been completed at a cost of 4.55 billion during the four phases. It was told that funds of Rs955 million have also been received to initiate 5th phase of KPRRP in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani said that more funds of Rs350 million had been approved by the Punjab government for the project of Govt General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony.

He also gave the details of ongoing development projects under Annual Development Programme. Divisional Commissioner Momin Agha said that the development projects were being completed with the consultation of parliamentarians keeping in view the public need of basic facilities. He took note of the complaint on the use of substandard material and poor construction of a road. He directed the department to replace the substandard bricks. He warned that no compromise on the poor construction of projects would be made. He said that the officers concerned would be held accountable in case of any complaint of the use of substandard material in the development projects.

RPO Bilal Sidique Kamyana said that comprehensive strategy is being followed to control the crimes and protection of people and property. He said that the suggestions and proposals of parliamentarians regarding maintaining law and order situation was also being welcomed for achieving best results to control the crime. The members of the parliament stressed accelerating the pace of development work, and said that timely completion of development schemes was imperative for benefiting public without delay. They said that security of mosques and markets be beefed up during the month besides making better traffic management.