Former federal minister and Pakistan People’s Party leader Firdous Ashiq Awan has decided to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

This was announced after she held a meeting with PTI General Secretary and Imran Khan’s close aide Jahangir Tareen at his residence in Islamabad.

According to PTI, the former PPP leader made a formal announcement today after meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan got elected as Member of the National assembly for the first time in 2002 on PML-Q’s ticket. She later left the party by resigning from the seat of National Assembly and went into by-election from Pakistan Peoples Party ticket and got re-elected in 2008.

During PPP tenure, she was appointed as Federal Minister for National Regulation and Services.

She had given her resignation to then Prime Minister Yousef Raza Gillani on 25 December 2011 because she thought “party leaders are continuously ignoring her.” The resignation was later declined by Gilani after holding a one-to-one meeting with Awan.