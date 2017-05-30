MUZAFFARABAD - At least four people were injured when their passenger van ran into an explosive device planted by roadside near Chakothi sector on Line of Control (LoC) in Muzafarbad. According to security sources, the passenger van struck an IED near Chakothi sector that blasted leaving four passengers wounded. According to Rescue sources, the wounded have been shifted to CMH Muzaffarabad and two of the injured were in critical condition.