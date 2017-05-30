NOORPUR THAL-The incumbent government believes in serving masses and bringing the deprived segments of society into mainstream of development, PML-N leader Malik Waris Kallu said.

Addressing a public gathering here at Dera Bagiianwala, he said the government is spending huge funds for the uplift of remote areas and all the projects are being completed at brisk pace. “Under the policy of balanced development, projects worth billions of rupees are under completion in Tehsil Noorpur Thal,” he claimed.

BAZAAR SETUP

Under directives of Punjab government, a Ramazan Bazaar has been established in Tehsil Noorpur Thal. According to AC Umar Farooq, 10kg sugar and a 10kg sack of flour will be provided at subsidised and less than market rates. “People will find all kinds of daily-use items on subsidised rates at the bazaar,” he said.

FARMERS PROTEST

The farmers of Bambool held a protest against the government to press their demands. The protesting farmers blocked Bambool-Nikroo Road as protest. Talking to media, they said they are faced with numerous financial problems due to worst economic policies of the government. They termed the new budget anti-farmers, saying it will bring nothing but miseries to the farmers. They demanded Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to resolve their problems.