Security forces recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunition during intelligence based operations in parts of Waziristan and Swat on Tuesday, Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

The intelligence based operations were carried out as a part the Operation Raddul Fasad, said the ISPR statement.

Security forces recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunition during IBOs in village Punga Kali in South Waziristan Agency and village Idak in North Waziristan Agency, Roringar valley, Matta (Swat) and village Jatgram of Nehag Darra,” the statement added.

The recovered weapons include SMGs, 14.5 anti aircraft gun, 12.7 guns , 303 rifles, 7 mm, 12 bore rifles, pistols , IED along with detonators and ammunition of various calibers of different weapons.