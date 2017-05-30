Hussain Nawaz reached Judicial Academy to appear in front of Joint Investigation (JIT) for second hearing.

JIT called him for Panama probe again as he did not provide relevant documents and answers during first hearing.

Furthermore, President National Bank, Saeed Ahmad, is also present in the academy to appear before JIT.

The premier’s son reached along with senior leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) including Asif Kirmani and Hanif Abbasi.

While talking to media, Kirmani stated that party’s apprehensions regarding two members of JIT are on the record of Supreme Court.

“These members should have leave JIT,” he said.

The PML-N leader further asserted PML-N is hopeful that verdict by JIT will be given according to law and merit.

Large number of PML-N supporters are also present outside the judicial academy.

Two days ago, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for Panama case recalled Hussain Nawaz on May 30th for further investigation.

During first hearing the son of Prime Minister was given questionnaire and asked to give answers within time.

He recorded his statement in front of the team.

During the questioning, JIT asked him about the questionnaire. Upon which he replied that he did not receive any.

"I came here in emergency because when notice was sent, I was in London hence could not bring any documents with me," he told JIT.

JIT was established by Supreme Court to further probe Panama Leaks scandal.