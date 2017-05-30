ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will make sure that Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav is punished for killing innocent people, high-profile meetings concluded on Monday.

Khawar Qureshi, who represented Pakistan at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), called on Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali here to discuss the future line of action.

Official sources said that the meeting with Janjua and Ashtar Ausaf was held before Khawar’s interaction with Sartaj Aziz.

“It was decided in the meetings that every effort will be made to expose India before the international community and to ensure punishment for Kulbushan Jadhav,” said a senior official at the foreign ministry.

He said that Pakistan will go to the ICJ with full preparation. “The staying of (Jadhav’s) execution (by the ICJ) is not on our mind. This is a normal practice as the case could not move forward if Jadhav is executed,” he added.

This month, the ICJ had asked Pakistan to stay Jadhav’s execution until a final verdict. The ICJ order read: “Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Jadhav is not executed pending the final decision in these proceedings.”

A Pakistani military court had sentenced the Indian spy to death last month. Later, New Delhi approached the top UN court, challenging the death sentence.

Jadhav, a Research and Analysis Wing agent, was found guilty of terrorism and espionage. New Delhi however, claims he was kidnapped from Iran last year. The trial against Jhadav was conducted under the Pakistan Army Act 1952 and Official Secret Act of 1923.

After the ICJ verdict, Sartaj Aziz had said that a new team will be sent to ICJ to defend Pakistan’s case. “Our lawyer did well in the case. We will now send a new team to present Pakistan’s stance vigorously in the case,” he had said.

He added: “The ICJ has clearly mentioned that the provisional measures are without prejudice to the final determination of the merits and jurisdiction of the case. These measures have no bearing whatsoever on the final decision.”

Pakistan has also raised objections on ICJ’s jurisdiction to hear Jadhav’s case as it was linked to Pakistan’s security.

Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said: “In some issues, Pakistan does recognise the jurisdiction of the ICJ. Jhadav’s case is related to Pakistan’s security. India is just twisting the facts and trying to give this case a humanitarian angle.”

In the latest statement on Monday Zakaria said: “Commander Jadhav continues to provide vital intelligence with regard to recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan.”

Speaking to journalists here after his meetings with Aziz, Janjua and Ashtar Ausaf, Khawar Qureshi said Pakistan had a solid case against Jadhav.

He said the ICJ will not acquit the Indian spy in any case as Pakistan had solid evidence against his involvement in terrorism.

“He is going nowhere. The ICJ will never acquit him. We have a solid case (of terrorism) against him,” he said.

Qureshi said that the people should avoid speculations after the initial ICJ ruling as it will not influence the real case. “Pakistan’s Foreign Office will update you. This case needs to be handled responsibly by the media,” he said.

Over the weekend, Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf said that Pakistan could not lose Jadhav’s case as Islamabad had solid evidence against him. “We will present our evidence before the ICJ. He has been convicted in Pakistan for killing innocent people. He should be punished,” Ali said.

The Attorney General said that Pakistan’s stance was not rejected in the ICJ in the Jadhav case as the interim verdict of ICJ was not defeat or victory of any country.

He said that Pakistan was a responsible country and would not violate the international laws but also will never compromise on the national integrity.

Pakistan has requested the ICJ to expedite the hearing of the Jadhav case to avoid unnecessary delay. The request also cited the elections for ICJ judges, scheduled to be held in November.

A petition has also been filed in Pakistan’s Supreme Court seeking immediate execution of Jadhav. Muzamil Ali, a lawyer by profession, filed the petition through Pakistan People’s Party leader Farooq Naek.

The petition requested the court to order the federal government to ensure an early decision under the domestic laws on any pending appeal by Jadhav.

International relations expert Dr Pervez Iqbal Cheema said that the ICJ’s decision to stay Jadhav’s execution was temporary and will ne affect the hearing of the case.

“India is banking on consular access but we have to see whether or not the Vienna Convention gives the right to terrorists like Kalbushan Jadhav,” he said.

He said that India will try to capitalise on the initial decision but Pakistan will have solid evidence.

Defence analyst Dr Muhammad Khan said that the ICJ’s initial ruling did not support India’s case. “The case will be heard. The staying of execution was expected for the sake of hearing. Pakistan will present evidence which will knock out India,” he added.