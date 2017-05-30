MIRPUR (AJK)-The two-day capacity-building workshop for Kashmiri journalists concluded late Saturday with resolve to perform a key role to ensure early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue.

Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) hosted the workshop at Islamabad Club that began on Friday with KIIR Executive Director and facilitator/ expert Sardar Amjad Yousaf in the chair.

Seasoned AJK and Islamabad-based-Kashmiri journalists, article writers, analysts including Ershad Mahmood, executive director of Center for Peace, Development and Reforms (CPDR), editors of various Kashmiri Urdu and English dailies participated in the workshop.

It was primarily aimed to strengthen and boost the professional skills of the kashmiri mediamen, and encourage and consolidate their due responsibilities at either side of the line of control. Ershad Mahmud stated that Kashmir is going through a critical juncture and media can play a vital role to help both the governments to initiate result-oriented dialogues leading to the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir issue. Addressing the participants, KIIR Executive Director Sardar Amjad Yousaf emphasised due role of the state press for attracting the world attention towards the urgency of early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue through the best of their professional skills, high intellect and pen.

The KIIR leader continued that because of the traditional stubborn approach of India towards the Kashmir problem, the settlement of the internationally-acknowledged issue is getting delayed constantly.

Amjad Yousaf said that since the Kashmir was constantly bleeding for many years because of the highly-raised methods of state terrorism by the Indian occupational forces, it was enjoined upon the state press to lend all of their professional abilities to expose the ugly face of New Delhi before the world.

He said that Kashmir issue has reached at the turning point because of the supreme sacrifices of the valiant unarmed sons of the soil fighting against the Indian occupational forces in the bleeding vale of Kashmir for the sake of liberation of the motherland.

Amjad Yousaf warned that further delay in settlement of the conflict could lead to a great threat not only to the South Asian but also the global peace.