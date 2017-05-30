SADIQABAD-A five-year-old student of Ali Model School Kot Sabzwal was allegedly thrashed by the school principal and class teacher over non-payment of two-month fee before summer vacations.

Arifin Shah, relative of the child, told the media that Hamza was being forced by his female class teacher “R” to pay two months school fee before summer vacations. “During a meeting with school principal Rao Karamat Ali, I refused to pay two months fee as per the government’s orders at which the principal lost his temper and ordered the class teacher to punish Hamza when I left,” Arifin alleged. He blamed the class teacher thrashed Hamza and thereafter, took him to the principal’s office where he subjected the child to severe beating. It also caused bleeding in the boy’s mouth, he added.

He demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Education Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan and the District Officer Education to take action against the school principal. When contacted, Rao Karamat Ali refused to comment on the issue.

Students advised

to read, learn Quran

Quran is a complete code of life and every Muslim must acquire necessary knowledge of the holy book to have a successful life in this world and hereafter.

Speakers stated a ceremony held in collaboration with Jamaat-e-Islami (women wing) and Al-Huda International at Govt Girls Higher Secondary School here the other day. They highlighted the importance of reading Holy Quran and said it is the easiest way to earn blessings of Allah Almighty. They advised the students to read the Quran and also comprehend the commandments Allah has asked the believers. They pointed out Muslims were ruling the world as long as they were adherent to the commandments in the Quran, adding indifference to the Quran caused the Muslims’ downfall

On the occasion, a large number of girl students were distributed copies of Quran.