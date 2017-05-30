Rawalpindi - The father of detained Kunwar Moeez has regained the control of Top City, a multi-billion private housing society located near New Islamabad International Airport, once illegally occupied by two unknown groups of armed men after a raid by Pakistan Rangers, sources informed on Monday.

The Rangers had arrested more than a dozen employees including the owner, Moeez, and his father-in-law Abdul Razzaq for having alleged links with MQM London and sheltering the proclaimed offenders involved in Karachi unrest.

The Rangers had also claimed to have recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition apparently of NATO forces from the private housing society.

Later on, the Rangers got registered a terrorism case against Moeez and his other companions with CTD Rawalpindi and handed him over to investigators. The private housing society owner is on a 15-day physical remand with CTD awarded by an anti-terrorism court, they said.

According to sources, Qaseemuddin Khan, Moeez’s father, along with other people of the management has regained the control of Top City after ending the illegal occupation of the armed men. The management had been dealing with the consumers who purchased the plots in the housing society besides supervising other development projects launched by Moeez before being arrested by the Rangers.

“We hardly maintained our offices as the illegal occupants of Pindh Ranja and men hired by Zahida Aslam ransacked all the officers while smashing windowpanes, uprooting the wires of computers and disconnecting the water connections,” said an officer of Land Department of Top City while talking to The Nation.

He said now things have become smooth and routine office work is being done by the management.

A family member of Moeez told The Nation that they have reports that Pakistan Rangers have handed over Abdul Razzaq, Moeez’s father-in-law, to CTD Rawalpindi for further investigation. He said, however, the family did not have any access or know the whereabouts of their beloved ones. He said Abdul Razzaq is an old man and ailing.

Nonetheless, a top officer of CTD Rawalpindi, when contacted, denied that the Rangers have given Abdul Razzaq into the custody of CTD. On a query, he replied that the Top City owner is being grilled by CTD investigators and would be presented before anti-terrorism court for further proceedings.