KASUR -: A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speeding truck while a man drowned while rescuing his camel here the other day. According to Mustafabad police, Nasir Mehmood, 18, was on the way to Mustafabad from Kasur City. Near Bhallo, a speeding truck crushed him to death. The police impounded the truck and registered a case against the driver. In Chunian, Khadim Hussain took his camel to BS Link canal to drink him water. But the camel slipped and fell into the canal. Hussain drowned while rescuing his camel. The locals fished out his body.

MAN KILLED

An elderly man was killed in collision between two motorcycles near Talwandi Kat Road. Police said that Ghulam Mustafa, 60, was on the way to Pakpattan on a motorbike. Near Talwandi Kat, he lost control over the bike and it collided with another motorbike head-on. Resultantly, he was killed on the spot.