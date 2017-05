LAHORE: Today, the third of Ramzan, marks the death anniversary of Hazrat Syeda Fatima (R.A), who was the youngest daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), wife of Hazrat Ali (R.A) and mother of Imam Hassan (R.A) and Imam Hussian (R.A).

The death anniversary is being observed by Muslims all over the world, with ceremonies being arranged in mosques and imambargahs where speakers will pay tribute to her services for Islam. Other aspects of her life will also be described and celebrated.